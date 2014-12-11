MILFORD, Conn. The bodies of four people were found in a two-story duplex near the Connecticut River about 20 miles northeast of Hartford after fire engulfed the building on Wednesday, authorities said.

Emergency workers have not been able to identify the victims, who were all adults between the ages of 40 and 70, or even pull them from the rubble at the site of the fire in Enfield, Connecticut, said Lieutenant William Zaczynski of the city's police department.

Five other people who were in the duplex when the fire broke out on Wednesday morning made it out safely, some with the help of firefighters.

Parts of the second floor gave way and firefighters had to stabilize the building before they could enter, fire officials said.

Firefighter Sean Clifford of the Hazardville fire station said the blaze was one of the worst he had seen. About 50 firefighters were needed to bring it under control, officials said.

(Editing by Scott Malone, Alex Dobuzinskis and Ken Wills)