MILFORD, Conn. A Connecticut man who pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide after his 15-month-old son died when he was left unattended in the man's car on a hot July day was sentenced to non-supervised probation on Thursday.

Kyle Seitz, 37, of Ridgefield, Connecticut, was sentenced to two years conditional discharge, on the condition he is not arrested again on any other charge and goes to court-ordered counseling.

"Mr. Seitz has endured a sufficient level of suffering," said Superior Court Judge Kevin Russo said.

"I'm very glad my client is no longer under prosecution and that he and his family can move on and grieve their son's death without facing jail time," said Seitz's lawyer, John Gulash.

Seitz was charged in November and initially pleaded not guilty after a four-month investigation into the death of his son, Benjamin, who died on July 7 after being left unattended in Seitz's Jeep for the entire workday. He told police he forgot his son was in the car.

The toddler died of hypothermia, according to the State Medical Examiner's Office, who ruled the death a homicide in August.

More than 30 children died of heat stroke in the United States last year after being left in hot cars, according to San Jose State University.

(Editing by Scott Malone and Eric Walsh)