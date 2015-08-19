EASTON, Conn. A special Connecticut state police crime squad on Wednesday said it was taking over the investigation of the disappearance this month of a married couple who own a garbage disposal company and had accumulated more than $2.2 million in debts.

Jeffrey and Jeannette Navin, of Easton, Connecticut, were reported missing on Aug. 7 by family members and their empty car was found abandoned two days later along a major parkway near their business.

State police spokeswoman Kelly Grant said the special unit took over the probe from local police at the request of state prosecutors.

Family members told police that the couple liked to take impromptu vacations, and at first police believed the pair had left town for a short trip.

But after no contact from the couple for almost two weeks despite intensive local media coverage of their disappearance, police are now investigating whether they were victims of foul play or intentionally disappeared, Grant said.

Jeffrey Navin, 56, was last seen on Aug. 4 at work, police said. They have not indicated when Jeannette Navin, 55, was last seen. A half-dozen state detectives are taking part in the investigation, which is also being assisted by Easton police.

The family recently issued a statement through the Easton Police, saying "We are shocked and saddened at the unexpected disappearance of Jeff and Jeanette Navin. There are no words to describe the impact this has had on their parents, siblings, and children. We wish only for their safe return."

