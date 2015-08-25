MILFORD, Conn. Connecticut police on Tuesday said they have found a bullet hole and blood in a vehicle owned by a couple who disappeared early this month after accumulating more than $2.2 million in debts.

Police said they are investigating whether foul play was involved in the disappearance of Jeffrey and Jeannette Navin, of Easton, Connecticut, who were reported missing on Aug. 7 by family members. Their empty car was found abandoned two days later along a major parkway near their business.

The case had initially been treated as a missing persons probe, as friends reported the couple, owners of a garbage disposal company, liked to take impromptu vacations. However their lengthy absence led a special state police crime squad to take over the investigation last week.

Since that time investigators have obtained search warrants for the Bridgeport home of the couple's adult son, Kyle Navin, as well as landfills and farms through the region.

"We continue to search the landfills," Connecticut State Police spokeswoman Kelly Grant said Tuesday.

Police have recovered three vehicles owned by the Navins, including one found on the side of a heavily traveled parkway, but Kelly declined to say which one had the bullet hole.

Jeffrey Navin, 56, is the president of J & J Refuse, of Westport. Jeanette Navin, 55, works at a library in Weston, Connecticut. They have not been seen since Aug. 4.

Their son, Kyle Navin, operations manager of the refuse company, was also missing for about a week after being interviewed by detectives, until he was located staying with friends in Westport. Police said he was a "person of interest" in the case.

Kyle Navin could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.

