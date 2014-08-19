A Connecticut man has been charged with murder for fatally stabbing his infant niece while babysitting the 1-year-old girl, police said on Tuesday.

Arthur Hapgood, 36, of Waterbury was arrested without incident at the scene and was transported to a local hospital for treatment of undisclosed, non-life-threatening injuries, police said in a statement.

He faces charges of murder with special circumstances due to the victim's age as well as reckless endangerment and risk of injury to a minor because an 11-year-old child was also in the residence at the time. That youth was not injured.

On Monday evening, officers saw a resident running toward them holding the 1-year-old who had been deeply slashed across the belly when they arrived to the home, according to police. They attempted to save the baby before she was transported to a local hospital and airlifted to a children's hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Hapgood, who is scheduled to be arraigned later on Tuesday, is currently being held on $1.5 million bond. It was not clear if he had an attorney yet.

He was previously convicted in recent years on felony drug charges and a misdemeanor resisting arrest charge, according to state court records.

(Reporting by Curtis Skinner in New York; Editing by Susan Heavey)