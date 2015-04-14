NEW YORK Two students were expelled from Connecticut's Wesleyan University in connection with the hospitalization of a dozen students who overdosed on the party drug MDMA, or "Molly," school officials said on Monday.

In a letter updating the campus on the five students arrested after the February incident, the school's vice president for student affairs, Michael Whaley, said two were expelled and three remained suspended as the judicial process continued.

Twelve students were hospitalized in February after taking the psychoactive drug known as Molly or Ecstasy. While some were in critical condition, all eventually recovered.

Police said the drugs had been mixed with other chemicals that may have contributed to the students' violent reactions.

"Rates of illegal use of drugs (other than marijuana) are just slightly higher here than the national average for colleges and universities," Whaley said in the letter.

"It’s clear that the problem of illicit drug use, which exists on campuses across the country, exists here as well," he said.

In response to the incident, Whaley said the private liberal arts college in Middletown was convening a task force of students, parents, alumni and faculty to make recommendations about policy changes and educational initiatives. The task force will report its findings to college President Michael Roth before the 2015 fall term ends, Whaley said.

