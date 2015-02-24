MILFORD, Conn. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and police in Connecticut are seeking two men who forced a credit union executive to wear an explosive device in a complex robbery plot, police said on Tuesday.

The incident began late Sunday night when two men confronted Matthew Yussman, 46, the financial officer of Achieve Financial Credit Union in New Britain, tied up his mother and placed a bomb-like device under her bed.

Yussman told police he and his mother were bound and held overnight with Yussman sent out to the bank on Monday wearing what he believed to be an explosive device that would detonate if he did not bring the men money. He alerted a credit union employee of his situation when he arrived while the two men stayed behind in his home.

Police found Yussman in a car outside his office with the device, which has been turned over the FBI for analysis, strapped on him.

"The investigation into this complex bank robbery scheme continued throughout the night and remains active," the FBI and Connecticut State Police said in a statement on Tuesday.

The two men being sought, at least one of whom is white, spoke in what police described as "distinct accents" and drove an older white four-door Mazda, police said.

Yussman was treated for exposure to the cold while sitting in his car and his mother was unhurt.

