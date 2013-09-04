A lockdown at a school in Norwalk, Connecticut was lifted on Wednesday after local police were unable to corroborate reports that shots had been fired near it, the city's police chief said.

Two officers who responded after a teacher notified police of the sound of possible gunshots outside the Cranbury Elementary School didn't find anything suspicious.

"We have found no corroboration of the initial reports of shots in the area," Norwalk Police Chief Tom Kulhawik said via Twitter.

