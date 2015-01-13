A sign is pictured in the Sandy Hook area of Newtown, Connecticut December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

The families of two of the 20 students killed in a 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School, are suing the town of Newtown, Connecticut and the local school board over alleged lax security, media reported on Monday.

The suit, served by the families of slain Noah Pozner and Jesse Lewis, said the town was negligent for not installing classroom doors that could be locked from the inside or bulletproof glass on the school's front windows, the Hartford Courant newspaper reported.

Adam Lanza, 20, shot dead 20 first-graders and six educators in the attack on Dec. 14, 2012 -- one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history.

The killings prompted a fresh debate on gun rights and last month the families of nine victims sued the maker of the gun that was used, an AR-15 assault weapon manufactured by Bushmaster, saying it should not have been sold to civilians.

After the Sandy Hook shooting, Connecticut's Democratic governor, Dannel Malloy, pushed through one of the strictest gun laws in the United States, banning more than 100 types of military-style rifles and limiting ammunition magazines to 10 bullets.

Town attorney David Grogins confirmed that the suit had been served, but he declined further comment, the newspaper added.

Calls for comment from the school board and Newtown officials were not immediately returned.

