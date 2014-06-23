MILFORD Conn. A Connecticut man who told his probation officer he “wasn't foolish enough” to bring drugs into court was arraigned on Monday on charges of hiding 19 bags of marijuana in his sock during a meeting at the courthouse.

Darren Shelley, 22, of Stamford, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell after he showed up reeking of pot during a June 9 meeting with his probation officer in Stamford Superior Court stemming from a previous drug arrest.

Shelley's probation officer, Bronwyn Fisher, said Shelley denied bringing drugs into the courthouse, saying the smell was due to his brother borrowing his sweatshirt while smoking pot. Fisher said a pat down search revealed the bags of marijuana in Shelley's sock.

After Shelley's arraignment, he remained in custody, said Public Defender Amelia Ruggeri. He now faces a possible revocation of his probation on charges of risk of injury to a minor stemming from a 2013 conviction.

A Stamford judge sentenced him at the time to three years in jail, suspended after nine months. Shelley was placed on probation for three years after his release in March.

