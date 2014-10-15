NORWALK Conn. A man wielding a box cutter who attacked passengers on a tour bus headed to a Connecticut casino has died after being shot by a state trooper, officials said on Wednesday.

The man, whose identity was not released, was arrested late Tuesday after the driver steered the bus into a construction site off a major highway, state police said, and died of his gunshot wound at a hospital in Norwalk, Connecticut.

The man injured three passengers on the bus, which had come from New York City, during the attack, which prompted frantic 911 calls to police from some of the 24 passengers on board. A state police officer assigned to the construction site boarded the bus to find one of the victims wrestling with the attacker, State Police Lieutenant Paul Vance said on Wednesday.

The three injured passengers, one of whom was also hit by a ricocheting bullet fired by the officer, were also transported to Norwalk Hospital, according to police.

