A former Connecticut high school teacher who pleaded guilty to having a sexual relationship with an underage student has been arrested on a separate charge of threatening someone connected to her case, police said Saturday.

Danielle Watkins, 32, of Norwalk, was taken into custody on Friday after approaching a former student whom she was barred from contacting and making unspecified threats, according to a police report.

Watkins, a former teacher in the city of Stamford, was charged in July with felony sexual assault for having a sexual relationship with one of her students, online court records show. She was also charged with possession of drugs and accused of giving marijuana to the victim and another underage student, according to the records.

Watkins pleaded guilty to having a sexual relationship with her student and is out on bail awaiting sentencing.

