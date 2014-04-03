Police found no evidence of explosive devices in a search of a building on the University of Connecticut's campus outside Hartford following a bomb threat earlier on Thursday, and students and staff were cleared to return to the premises.

The administrative building had been evacuated following the threat, received at 9:12 a.m. EDT, and a police search of the premises yielded "no credible threat," according to a posting on the university Web site.

Spokeswoman Stephanie Reitz said the threat had come outside the university and that the building contained no classrooms or dorms.

On a typical day, there are about 20,000 students and staff at the school's main campus in Storrs, Connecticut, about 28 miles east of Hartford, Reitz said.

