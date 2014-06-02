Danielle Shea is shown in this Hamden Police Department photo released on May 19, 2014. Shea, 22, of Quincy, Massachusetts, who dropped out of Connecticut's Quinnipiac University, was arrested Sunday night accused of calling in two bomb threats in an effort to keep her... REUTERS/Hamden Police Department/Handout via Reuters

MILFORD Conn. A Connecticut college dropout accused of calling in bomb threats before a commencement ceremony to keep her family from learning she was not graduating was due in court on Monday.

Danielle Shea, 22, of Quincy, Massachusetts, has admitted making the two telephone threats to Quinnipiac University so the graduation ceremony would be canceled, police said.

She faces charges of threatening and of filing a false report. Each charge carries a potential sentence of one year in prison, officials said.

The former honor roll student arrived at the graduation ceremony, wearing a cap and gown, with her mother and other relatives who did not know she had dropped out, police said.

Shea told police she "panicked" when her family noticed her name was not listed among the graduates.

About 5,000 people, including the 388 graduates, cleared the area, according to a university spokesman. The ceremony was delayed 90 minutes and moved a mile away to a different campus of the university in Hamden, Connecticut.

Police traced the calls to Shea's cell phone. No explosives were found on campus.

Free on $10,000 bail, she was due to appear in Superior Court in Meriden.

