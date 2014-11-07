WESTPORT Conn. A Connecticut man has surrendered to police on suspicion he posed as a wedding guest at an exclusive Westport hotel and stole cash and checks given to the newlyweds at the reception.

Frank Burnett, 30, of Mansfield, was identified as the suspect through a surveillance video and tips to police after the October wedding theft at The Inn at Longshore.

The suspect entered the hotel on the evening of Oct. 11 posing as a wedding guest and stole an ornamental bird cage being used to collect envelopes for the newlyweds, Westport Police Captain Vincent Penna said.

He was captured on video surveillance fleeing through the lobby carrying the bird cage and escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash and checks, Penna said.

Burnett, who was charged with larceny, posted a $2,000 bond and is due back in Norwalk Superior Court Nov. 17, police said.

(Editing by Jim Loney)