Oil slides as market discounts OPEC output cut extension talk
NEW YORK Oil prices on Tuesday fell close to its lowest in a week as the market discounted the latest talk by OPEC that it would extend output cuts beyond June.
The Architecture Billings Index, an indicator of U.S. non-residential building activity, fell slightly in August, after hitting a seven-year high the previous month.
The ABI stood at 53.0 in August, down from 55.8 in July, the American Institute of Architects said on Wednesday.
The index, based on a survey of U.S. architects, reflects the roughly nine to 12 months between architecture billings and construction spending.
A reading above 50 indicates an increase in billings.
"Long awaited access to credit from lending institutions and an increasing comfort level in the overall economy has helped revitalize the commercial real estate sector in recent months," AIA chief economist Kermit Baker said in a statement.
Industrial companies and their investors track the monthly index as an indicator of future demand for machinery and components used to erect buildings.
The new projects inquiry index fell to 62.6 in August from 66.2 the previous month.
(Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
The top Democrat on the U.S. Senate Banking Committee told bankers gathered in Washington on Tuesday that his party would not support drastic changes to the Dodd-Frank financial reform law.
NEW YORK U.S. and European shares tumbled on Tuesday on concerns that higher interest rates and pro-growth U.S. policies were on hold, boosting safe-haven Treasuries and gold prices, while the euro hit a more than six-week high against the dollar on soothed French election worries.