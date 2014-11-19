Construction is being done on the Saint Francis Medical Center and Children's Hospital of Illinois in Peoria, Illinois August 5, 2009. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

The Architecture Billings Index, an indicator of U.S. non-residential building activity, fell slightly in October, the American Institute of Architects (AIA) said on Wednesday.

The index fell to 53.7 in October from 55.2 in September.

A reading above 50 indicates an increase in billings.

The index, based on a survey of U.S. architects, reflects the roughly nine to 12 months between architecture billings and construction spending.

The AIA said it added a new indicator to measure trends in new design contracts at architecture firms. The score for design contracts in October was 56.4.

AIA Chief Economist Kermit Baker said there is some momentum developing in design activity for nonprofits and municipal governments. "It will be interesting to see if and how the results of the mid-term Congressional and gubernatorial elections impact this developing momentum," he said.

Industrial companies and their investors track the monthly index as an indicator of future demand for machinery and components used to construct buildings.

The new projects inquiry index fell to 62.7 in October from 64.8 in September.

