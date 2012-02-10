The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops called President Barack Obama's shift on birth control policy for health insurers a first step in the right direction but said it was still concerned about the issue and would reserve judgment.

"Today's decision to revise how individuals obtain services that are morally objectionable to religious entities and people of faith is a first step in the right direction," Cardinal-designate Timothy Dolan, president of the council, said in a statement.

Dolan also said "we reserve judgment on the details until we have them."

