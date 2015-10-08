NEW YORK A massive withdrawal from bond mutual funds would be unlikely to worsen conditions in the U.S. corporate bond market even as dealers have reduced their debt inventory since the global credit crisis, a New York Federal Reserve article released on Thursday showed.

Heavy redemption can force bond funds to sell some of their holdings to raise cash, compounding downward pressure on prices on the open market, a group of New York Fed economists said in their article, "Redemption Risk of Bond Mutual Funds and Dealer Positioning."

The growth in bond funds since the crisis, along with the decline in dealer inventory, has raised concerns about redemption risk on liquidity and pricing in the $12 trillion corporate bond market.

Bond funds now own 20 percent of corporate bonds outstanding, five times greater than in 1990. In contrast, the share of dealers' ownership of corporate debt now averaged 2.6 percent from 1.3 percent 25 years ago, according to the economists.

They said redemption risk from bond funds hasn't risen over time with exception during the global credit crunch.

"Therefore, even if we do observe large mutual fund redemptions in the future, our evidence does not suggest that reduced dealer positions will exacerbate the effects on corporate bond pricing and liquidity," New York Fed economists Tobias Adrian, Michael Fleming, Or Shachar and Erik Vogt wrote in their blog.

Thursday's article is a fifth in a second series from the New York Fed that examines changes in market liquidity in the stock and bond markets.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)