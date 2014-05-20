NEW YORK A suburban Connecticut man is believed to have been living with the corpse of his mother for weeks, possibly months, before his brother called police to complain he was being kept from entering their home on Mother's Day, police said on Tuesday.

Police in the town of Wethersfield, a suburb of the state capital of Hartford, are investigating the death of a woman in her late 80s who was found inside a house with plastic-covered windows, said Chief John Cetran.

Cetran confirmed that the body of the woman, which has not yet been identified, was found last Thursday in the house in a cul de sac shared by a man believed to be her son. He has been questioned but is not in police custody.

"We asked him some questions and are awaiting the results of toxicology tests from the state Medical Examiner's Office," said Cetran. He said investigators believe the woman had been dead for a "lengthy period of time."

Town officials from the Tax Assessor's Office and Registrar of Voters said the home is owned by 59-year-old John Waszynski.

Waszynski's nephew, Timothy, 21, of Glastonbury, confirmed that his father, Henry Waszynski, tried to visit the home and was stunned that his brother would not let him to come inside. He said his father then notified police.

"Everyone in the family is in a state of shock," Timothy Waszynski said. His father could not be reached for comment.

Police declined comment on whether foul play is suspected.

"It's early in the investigation and we can't take draw any conclusions until we get the results from the Medical Examiner's Office," said Cetran.

(Editing by Edith Honan and Gunna Dickson)