WASHINGTON The U.S. Supreme Court meets later this week to consider whether to undertake a legal review of the Obama administration's first wave of regulations tackling climate change.

For the second week running on Monday, the nine justices took no action on the cases, but the court later in the day listed them on its online docket for its next private meeting on Friday. That is when they will decide what new cases to take.

The court will likely announce what action it will take only on Tuesday, October 15.

The nine petitions pending before the court, filed by states and industry groups, were not mentioned in a list of cases the court declined to hear on Monday, the first day of oral argument in a term that runs through June.

Last week, the cases were absent also from a list of new cases the court agreed to hear.

The regulations, which apply to a cross-section of polluters from vehicles to industrial facilities, aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Scientists say these are the prime contributor to climate change.

States, including Texas and Virginia, and industry groups such as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce had filed petitions asking the justices to review the regulations, arguing they would pose an economic burden to implement, among other complaints.

