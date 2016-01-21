WASHINGTON The White House said on Thursday that it was pleased that a U.S. appellate court had denied a bid by 27 states to block the Obama administration's Clean Power Plan while litigation challenging the regulation continues.

"We are confident that the plan will reduce carbon pollution and deliver better air quality, improved public health, and jobs across the country," White House spokesman Josh Earnest said in a statement.

The Clean Power Plan is the centerpiece of the Obama administration's strategy to combat climate change. The rule aims to lower carbon emissions from the country's power plants to 32 percent below 2005 levels by 2030.

