U.S. Zika vaccine begins second phase of testing
CHICAGO Researchers have begun the second phase of testing of a Zika vaccine developed by U.S. government scientists in a trial that could yield preliminary results as early as the end of 2017.
WASHINGTON The White House on Friday said it remained confident that the Obama administration could win a legal challenge over the Affordable Care Act's requirement to provide health insurance coverage of contraception.
"We continue to have confidence ... that the policy that we have in place appropriately balances the need for millions of Americans to have access to birth control, while also protecting the right of religious freedom," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters.
The Supreme Court earlier on Friday agreed to hear appeals on the case.
A federal judge in Delaware on Friday struck down key patents held by Acorda Therapeutics Inc related to its multiple sclerosis drug Ampyra, causing the stock to tumble 24 percent before trading was halted.