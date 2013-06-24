WASHINGTON With some big rulings still left in its waning nine-month term, including two on gay marriage and one on voting rights, the U.S. Supreme Court said on Monday it would convene again on Tuesday to announce more opinions.

Chief Justice John Roberts made the announcement after the nine-member court issued its opinions on Monday in five cases, leaving six more to be announced.

Roberts did not say that Tuesday would be the last day of the term, leaving open the possibility of more sessions this week. The term begins on the first Monday of October, and the court traditionally recesses for the summer the last week of June.

