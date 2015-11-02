WASHINGTON The U.S. Supreme Court struggled on Monday over how to resolve an appeal by a black Georgia death row inmate convicted of murdering an elderly white woman in a 1987 trial in which he contends prosecutors unlawfully excluded black jury candidates.

It is possible the court will not immediately decide the case because of technical legal questions about how Georgia state courts handled it. But a majority of the justices indicated support for the substance of the claims made by the inmate, Timothy Foster.

Foster, who is seeking a new trial, was convicted and sentenced to death by an all-white jury in the 1986 murder of Queen White, a 79-year-old retired schoolteacher.

During jury selection, all four members of the jury pool who were black were removed by prosecutors, who gave non-race related reasons for their decision.

A 1986 Supreme Court ruling made it unlawful to take race into account when excluding potential jurors from a trial.

Prosecutors say Foster, 18 at the time, broke into White's home in the middle of the night, broke her jaw and sexually molested her before strangling her to death and stealing items from her house.

At the time of the trial, Foster's legal arguments over jury selection failed. It was only in 2006 that his lawyers obtained access to the prosecution's jury selection notes, which showed that the race of the black potential jurors was highlighted, indicating "an explicit reliance on race," according to Foster's attorneys.

During Monday's oral argument, Foster's lawyer, Stephen Bright, told the justices his team had "an arsenal of smoking guns in this case."

Justice Anthony Kennedy, the court's regular swing vote, said the fact the trial was held just a year after the high court's 1986 ruling was no excuse for the prosecutors.

"Sure it was new, but they were wrong," Kennedy said.

Likewise, Justice Stephen Breyer questioned the reasons given by the prosecutor for why black potential jurors were removed, including references to their demeanor and relatives who had been arrested.

"Any reasonable person looking at this would say, 'No, his reason was a purpose to discriminate on the basis of race,'" Breyer said.

The Supreme Court said in a Friday letter to lawyers in the case that it may ask for an additional briefing, which may delay any potential ruling. The roadblock appears to be uncertainty over whether the Georgia Supreme Court addressed the merits of Foster's claim.

State courts previously denied Foster's efforts to revive his case, prompting his appeal to the high court.

The case is Foster v. Chatman, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 14-8349.

(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)