WASHINGTON U.S. Supreme Court justices appeared troubled on Monday that Pennsylvania's top judge had failed to step aside in a case in which decades earlier as a prosecutor he authorized seeking the death penalty for a defendant who killed a man who had sexually abused him as a minor.

The eight justices heard an appeal by Terrance Williams, convicted in the 1984 bludgeoning murder of a 56-year-old man in Philadelphia in a crime committed when he was 18 years old.

The appeal focused on the actions of former Pennsylvania Chief Justice Ronald Castille, who previously served as Philadelphia's district attorney.

As district attorney, Castille gave the go-ahead to pursue the death penalty against Williams, who separately was convicted in a second murder. In 2014, Castille served on the state Supreme Court when it unanimously reinstated the death penalty against Williams after a judge had thrown out capital punishment due to prosecutorial misconduct.

Castille declined a request by Williams' lawyers to recuse himself from the case at the state Supreme Court. Williams is seeking a new hearing before that court to challenge his death sentence.

A majority of U.S. Supreme Court justices signaled concern that Castille participated in the case, but some indicated it would be difficult to set rules on what level of involvement in a prior case should require a judge to step aside.

"We don't know what we're getting into," said Justice Stephen Breyer.

Justice Samuel Alito, a former prosecutor, expressed concern about a "pretty far-reaching rule" that would force judges to step aside in any case in which they had personal participation as a prosecutor.

Justice Elena Kagan indicated Castille should have recused himself because he personally signed off on seeking the death penalty.

"He made the most important decision that could be made in this case," Kagan said.

Castille, who is now retired from the bench, won election to the state's high court in 1993, campaigning on his record of sending criminals to death row.

A former star high school quarterback, Williams was convicted of bludgeoning the man and later setting the body on fire. Prosecutors claimed the killing was tied to a robbery.

But during the appeals process, Williams' lawyers introduced evidence that he had been sexually abused by the man he killed, a church deacon. A lower court then found that prosecutors working for Castille had withheld evidence about the man's sexual abuse of boys.

There is currently a moratorium on the death penalty in Pennsylvania imposed by Governor Tom Wolf.

The normally nine-member Supreme Court is shorthanded following the Feb. 13 death of Justice Antonin Scalia.

(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)