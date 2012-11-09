The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to consider whether a state may collect DNA samples from people who were arrested but not yet convicted of violent crimes.

Maryland is appealing an April 24 decision by the state Court of Appeals overturning the conviction and life sentence of Alonzo Jay King for a rape committed before his 2009 arrest for assault.

A DNA sample taken following the arrest without a warrant linked him to the earlier crime.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Jackie Frank)