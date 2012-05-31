GREENSBORO, North Carolina U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles told lawyers in the trial of former U.S. Senator John Edwards she would order jurors to continue deliberating after they told the judge they had reached a unanimous verdict on only one of the six counts against the North Carolina politician.

Jurors, in the ninth day of deliberations on Thursday, had told the judge they could only reach a verdict on just a single count in the trial to determine whether Edwards used campaign funds to hide his pregnant mistress as he sought the 2008 Democratic presidential nomination.

