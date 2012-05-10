Former U.S. Senator John Edwards, 58, walks to the federal courthouse in Greensboro, N.C., May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Davis Turner

GREENSBORO, North Carolina Prosecutors rested their case against former Senator John Edwards on Thursday after presenting nearly three weeks of evidence and two dozen witnesses in an effort to prove he violated federal election laws during his 2008 presidential bid.

The government's case ended in dramatic fashion. Prosecutors played a video of a national TV interview Edwards gave in August 2008, during which the married politician said he wanted to tell the truth about his affair with videographer Rielle Hunter.

But Edwards lied to Nightline reporter Bob Woodruff, denying paternity of a child he later admitted having fathered with Hunter.

The former North Carolina senator said he knew nothing about money having been used to hide his mistress as he was seeking the 2008 Democratic presidential nomination - the same stance he has maintained during his trial on campaign finance charges.

"Nothing has been done at my request," he told Woodruff in the interview. "I had nothing to do with any money being paid."

The government accuses Edwards, 58, of soliciting more than $900,000 in illegal campaign contributions from two wealthy supporters in an effort to conceal his pregnant mistress from voters.

Prosecutors say the candidate knew his bid for the presidency would be doomed if the affair was exposed.

Edwards' defense says he did not seek the money. The supporters' payments were meant to shield the affair from his cancer-stricken wife, Elizabeth, not to influence the election, his lawyers argue.

