GREENSBORO, North Carolina A financial officer for former Senator John Edwards' 2008 presidential campaign said on Monday that she did not believe $1 million given to conceal his pregnant mistress were campaign contributions so she did not report them.

Lora Haggard, the campaign's chief financial officer, said even after Edwards was indicted on campaign finance charges in June 2011, she did not amend the campaign's financial reports to include the money.

"I did not believe them to be contributions to the campaign," Haggard said. "They were not contributions to the campaign to urge the public to vote for Mr. Edwards."

Haggard was the first witness called by Edwards' defense on Monday as it began rebutting government charges against the two-time presidential hopeful who served as the Democrats' vice presidential nominee in 2004.

Edwards, 58, is accused of allowing more than $900,000 in secret donor money to be used to hide his extramarital affair during his 2008 run for the Democratic presidential nomination.

The one-term North Carolina senator faces possible prison time and a fine if convicted of any of six counts, including conspiring to solicit the money, accepting more than the $2,300 allowed from any one donor and failing to report the payments as contributions.

The trial in Greensboro, North Carolina, entered its fourth week after U.S. District Court Judge Catherine Eagles refused on Friday to dismiss the charges against Edwards following the close of the government's case. Prosecutors presented nearly three weeks of evidence and two dozen witnesses in an effort to prove Edwards knowingly violated federal election laws.

FEC FILINGS

The early testimony on Monday veered away from the salacious details of Edwards' affair to focus on the minutiae of campaign finance filings.

Haggard, who also worked on Edwards' unsuccessful 2004 presidential campaign, said she and fellow staffers were responsible for the finance reports sent to the Federal Election Commission and for complying with the rules dictating political contributions.

"Mr. Edwards was not involved in the review, preparation or filing of the reports," she said.

The FEC conducted a mandatory audit of Edwards' 2008 campaign because it had accepted public funds, Haggard said. The final audit report, issued after Edwards' indictment, concluded that the campaign had not received any excessive contributions, she said.

Haggard said she discussed the allegations in the indictment with FEC auditors, but testified they never directed campaign staffers to amend filings to include money from Texas trial lawyer Fred Baron and heiress Rachel "Bunny" Mellon.

The government says money from the two donors was meant to influence the election by protecting Edwards' image as a family man. The defense says it was used to hide Edwards' affair from his cancer-stricken wife, Elizabeth, who died in 2010.

Defense attorneys have said they expect to take about a week to present their case. Their witness list includes 65 potential witnesses, with Edwards' mistress, Rielle Hunter, and his eldest daughter, Cate Edwards, among those who could be called to testify.

