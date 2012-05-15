John Edwards exits a federal courthouse next to one of his defense lawyers, Abbe Lowell (R) in Greensboro, North Carolina May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ted Richardson

GREENSBORO, North Carolina Defense witnesses entered the debate on Monday about whether money used to conceal former Senator John Edwards' pregnant mistress during his 2008 presidential bid constituted campaign contributions.

In a setback for the defense, District Court Judge Catherine Eagles barred former Federal Election Commission Chairman Scott Thomas from telling jurors that he believed the payments did not qualify as campaign contributions.

But Lora Haggard, the chief financial officer for Edwards' 2008 campaign, was allowed to testify that she did not report the nearly $1 million given by two supporters to hide the affair because she did not consider the money to be official donations.

Haggard said she did not report the payments to federal election officials even after Edwards was indicted on campaign finance charges in June 2011.

"They were not contributions to the campaign to urge the public to vote for Mr. Edwards," Haggard said.

The testimony came as the defense began rebutting government charges against the two-time presidential hopeful who served as the Democrats' vice presidential nominee in 2004.

Edwards, 58, is accused of seeking illegal campaign contributions as part of a scheme to keep voters from finding out he was cheating on his cancer-stricken wife as he chased the 2008 Democratic presidential nomination.

Edwards, who was elected to the Senate from North Carolina in 1998 and served one term, faces possible prison time and a fine if convicted of any of six counts, including conspiring to solicit the money, receiving more than the $2,300 allowed from any one donor and failing to report the payments as contributions.

At the start of the trial's fourth week, Edwards' attorneys steered testimony away from the salacious details of his affair to focus on the details of campaign finance filings and the credibility of the prosecution's chief witness.

They indicated that Edwards' eldest daughter, Cate, is likely to testify on Tuesday, but said a decision had yet to be made about whether the ex-politician will take the stand.

FEC FILINGS

Haggard, who also worked on Edwards' 2004 presidential campaign, said she and fellow staffers were responsible for the finance reports sent to the FEC and for complying with the rules dictating political contributions.

"Mr. Edwards was not involved in the review, preparation or filing of the reports," she said, adding that the candidate never tried to influence what was included in the filings.

An FEC audit of Edwards' 2008 campaign concluded that it had not received any excessive contributions, she said.

Haggard said she discussed the allegations in the indictment with FEC auditors, but testified they never directed campaign staffers to amend filings to include money from Texas trial lawyer Fred Baron and heiress Rachel "Bunny" Mellon.

The government says money from the two donors was meant to influence the election by protecting Edwards' image as a family man. The defense says it was used to hide Edwards' affair with Rielle Hunter from his wife, Elizabeth, who died in 2010.

Harrison Hickman, a pollster and political consultant for Edwards, described the now-deceased Baron as a generous, "by-the-book guy" who was "persnickety" about following campaign finance laws.

Hickman said Baron spent thousands on a cross-country jaunt for Hunter and Edwards' aide Andrew Young to help them escape the paparazzi during Edwards' campaign. At the time, Baron believed Young had fathered a child with Hunter, though he later learned Edwards was the true father, Hickman said.

"He told me it was his idea" to support Hunter and Young, Hickman testified. "He told me he wasn't talking to John about that."

Hickman said Elizabeth Edwards encouraged her husband to stay in the hunt for the presidency despite learning in 2007 that her cancer had returned.

But she had a "volcanic" reaction later that year to tabloid reports that Edwards was having an affair, and both of the Edwardses were desperate to keep the mainstream media from picking up the story, Hickman said.

"She kept saying, 'I don't want to be humiliated. I don't want my children having to deal with this,'" he said.

The defense has portrayed Young as the mastermind behind efforts to get money from Mellon and Baron, arguing he pocketed a significant portion of the payments and later reaped the financial benefits from his tell-all book about Edwards' affair.

On Monday, Hickman was asked for his opinion of Young's truthfulness.

"If Andrew told me it was raining, I'd go look out the window," he said. "I wouldn't trust him at all based on my experience with him."

(Editing by Eric Beech and Mohammad Zargham)