A demonstrator holds a sign outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. America's top court takes up the delicate and divisive issue of gay marriage on Tuesday when the nine Supreme Court justices consider the legality of a California ballot initiative... REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON Two members of the Supreme Court, both viewed as potential swing votes on the right of gay couples to marry, raised doubts about California's gay marriage ban on Tuesday as they questioned a lawyer defending the ban.

During the first half of oral argument, Chief Justice John Roberts pressed lawyer Charles Cooper on whether Cooper's clients had a legal right to appeal in federal court in favor of California's Proposition 8.

"I don't think we've ever allowed anything like that," Roberts said. If the clients lack that right, the Supreme Court may not reach the central question of gay marriage rights.

Justice Anthony Kennedy used one of his questions to focus on the "imminent legal injury" facing 40,000 California children being raised by gay and lesbian couples. "They want their parents to have full recognition and full status," he said.

(Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Eric Beech)