The U.S. Supreme Court sidestepped on Monday the issue of gay marriage, declining to hear appeals involving five states whose bans on same-sex weddings had earlier been overturned by regional federal appeals courts.

Here are some quotes reacting to the high court's action.

Tony Perkins, president of the conservative Family Research Council

"Unfortunately, by failing to take up these marriage cases, the high court will allow rogue lower court judges who have ignored history and true legal precedent to silence the elected representatives of the people and the voice of the people themselves by overturning state provisions on marriage. ... This judicially led effort to force same sex 'marriage' on people will have negative consequences for our republic, not only as it relates to natural marriage but also undermining the rule of and respect for law."

Indiana Republican Governor Mike Pence, whose state's ban on gay marriage was overturned by a federal appeals court

"I will always believe in the importance of traditional marriage and I will always abide by the rule of law. While it is disappointing to many that the Supreme Court has chosen not to hear arguments on this important issue, under our system of government, people are free to disagree with court decisions but we are not free to disobey them."

House Of Representatives Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi of California

"As we celebrate the cascade of decisions in favor of marriage equality, we must renew our determination to sweep discriminatory laws into the dustbin of history. There is no argument for and no justice in sustaining these unconstitutional laws that deny the reality of LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender) families in states across the country."

Republican Texas Senator Ted Cruz

"The Supreme Court's decision to let rulings by lower court judges stand that redefine marriage is both tragic and indefensible. By refusing to rule if the states can define marriage, the Supreme Court is abdicating its duty to uphold the Constitution. This is judicial activism at its worst. ... When Congress returns to session, I will be introducing a constitutional amendment to prevent the federal government or the courts from attacking or striking down state marriage laws. ... We should remain faithful to our moral heritage and never hesitate to defend it."

Brian Silva, executive director of the gay rights group Marriage Equality USA

"Today is a great day for millions of Americans who can now access the rights, responsibilities and protections that only marriage can provide. But we know that for millions more Americans, today's ruling still leaves them vulnerable to the harm caused by a lack of access to marriage."

Utah Republican Senator Mike Lee, whose state's ban on gay marriage was overturned by a federal appeals court

"Nothing in the Constitution forbids a state from retaining the traditional definition of marriage as a union between a man and a woman. Whether to change that definition is a decision best left to the people of each state - not to unelected, politically unaccountable judges. The Supreme Court owes it to the people of those states, whose democratic choices are being invalidated, to review the question soon and reaffirm that states do have that right."

Virginia Democratic Governor Terry McAuliffe, whose state's ban on gay marriage was overturned by a federal appeals court

"This is a historic and long overdue moment for our commonwealth and our country. On issues ranging from recognizing same-sex marriages to extending health care benefits to same-sex spouses of state employees, Virginia is already well-prepared to implement this historic decision. ... Equality for all men and women regardless of their race, color, creed or sexual orientation is intrinsic to the values that make us Virginians, and now it is officially inscribed in our laws as well."

