AUSTIN, Texas Travis County, home of the Texas capital of Austin, on Friday began issuing marriage licenses to same-sex couples, the county clerk's office said.

In other major Texas counties, scores of same-sex couples have been gathering to receive marriage licenses after the U.S. Supreme Court said earlier in the day that the U.S. Constitution provides same-sex couples the right to marry.

(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Bill Trott)