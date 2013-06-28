Jeff Zarrillo (L) and Paul Katami, plaintiffs in the case against California's gay marriage ban known as Prop 8, stand together in front of reporters as they depart the Supreme Court in Washington, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

LOS ANGELES Two of the plaintiffs who challenged California's ban on gay marriage will wed on Friday in Los Angeles, representatives said.

Paul Katami and Jeff Zarrillo of Burbank, California, were among the plaintiffs in the case Hollingsworth v. Perry that went before the U.S. Supreme Court this year.

The Supreme Court earlier this week sent the case back to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which on Friday lifted a stay on its order striking down the California gay marriage ban.

The couple will wed at Los Angeles City Hall at 6:15 p.m. local time, said a statement from the American Foundation for Equal Rights, which sponsored the legal challenge.

(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; editing by Paul Thomasch)