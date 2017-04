WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama on Friday said a Supreme Court decision granting gay people the right to marriage nationwide reaffirms that all Americans are protected equally under the law.

"When all Americans are treated as equal, we are all more free," Obama said in the White House Rose Garden.

The Supreme Court earlier on Friday ruled 5-4 in favor of same-sex marriages.

(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe and Lindsay Dunsmuir and Susan Heavey; Editing by Susan Heavey)