WASHINGTON A U.S. appeals court agreed on Thursday to reconsider a ruling in which a three-judge panel last year struck down a requirement by San Diego County that residents show "good cause" to carry a concealed firearm.

In a brief order, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, based in San Francisco, said an 11-judge panel would take another look at whether San Diego County's restrictions amounted to an unconstitutional infringement on citizens' Second Amendment rights to bear arms

In February 2014, the three-judge panel ruled against the county on a 2-1 vote. The court held then that San Diego County's "good cause" rules for carrying concealed firearms effectively barred residents from carrying a gun altogether.

San Diego County refused to accept self-defense or concern for personal safety alone as a valid reason for a permit to be issued.

