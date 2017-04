California Attorney General Kamala Harris speaks at the Center for American Progress' 2014 Making Progress Policy Conference in Washington November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON California Attorney General Kamala Harris said she is not interested in being nominated for the vacancy on the Supreme Court, the San Jose Mercury News reported on Tuesday.

"I do not wish to be considered. I am running for the United States Senate," said Harris, who is running to replaced retiring Democratic Senator Barbara Boxer in California.

(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe and Roberta Rampton)