The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that the federal government can continue to provide subsidies that help residents of all states buy health insurance, preserving President Barack Obama's signature 2010 healthcare law.

The following are some facts and figures on the law known as Obamacare:

Marketplace

- 37 states currently rely on federal subsidies provided by the HealthCare.gov website

- Three of those states have federally-supported state-based marketplaces, meaning states have established marketplaces but customers still rely on HealthCare.gov to apply for coverage

- 13 states and the District of Columbia operate their own exchanges.

Enrollment

- More than 10 million people in the United States have obtained insurance through a federal or state-based Obamacare marketplace

- Of these, 6.4 million receive federal subsidies that were challenged in the U.S. Supreme Court case, King v. Burwell, decided Thursday

- Major insurers who provide Obamacare plans in HealthCare.gov states include Aetna Inc, Anthem Inc and UnitedHealthGroup Inc.

How Subsidies Work

- Subsidies are based on income, with individuals or households earning between 138 percent and 400 percent of the federal poverty level eligible for some type of assistance

- The average monthly subsidy provided by the federal government is $272

- Subsidies provided through HealthCare.gov are paid by the federal government to individual insurance companies on a monthly basis; policy holders usually pay the balance of their monthly premium directly to their insurer.

Sources: U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; Kaiser Family Foundation.

(Compiled by Kylie Gumpert; Editing by Caroline Humer and Grant McCool)