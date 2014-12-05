Luxury tycoon Arnault to revamp Paris museum
PARIS French luxury goods tycoon Bernard Arnault is expanding his art museum empire with plans to renovate a disused public building near his Louis Vuitton Foundation on the outskirts of Paris.
WASHINGTON The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to review a $64 million patent infringement verdict that Commil USA, LLC won against Cisco Systems Inc.
The nine justices will hear patent holder Commil’s appeal over whether the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit was correct to throw out the verdict and order a new trial.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and James Dalgleish)
PARIS French luxury goods tycoon Bernard Arnault is expanding his art museum empire with plans to renovate a disused public building near his Louis Vuitton Foundation on the outskirts of Paris.
LONDON One of the UK's first major exhibitions charting modern and contemporary American pop art opened at the British Museum in London this week, with works from New York’s Museum of Modern Art and Washington DC's National Gallery of Art.
LONDON A painting of flowers by Gustav Klimt sold in London for 48 million pounds ($59 million), a record for a work by the Austrian artist and the third-highest price for any work sold at auction in Europe, Sotheby's said on Thursday.