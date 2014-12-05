WASHINGTON The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to review a $64 million patent infringement verdict that Commil USA, LLC won against Cisco Systems Inc.

The nine justices will hear patent holder Commil’s appeal over whether the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit was correct to throw out the verdict and order a new trial.

(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and James Dalgleish)