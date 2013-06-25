WASHINGTON With two rulings on gay marriage still left to be announced, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday it would convene for the last day of its nine-month term on Wednesday.

Chief Justice John Roberts made the announcement after the nine-member court on Tuesday struck down part of a federal law designed to protect minority voters.

He did not say which rulings the court would announce, but the two biggest rulings still outstanding are due to address same-sex marriage.

