Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks to supporters at a campaign rally in West Palm Beach, Florida March 15, 2016.

WASHINGTON Democratic presidential front-runner Hillary Clinton praised Supreme Court nominee Judge Merrick Garland on Wednesday and called on the Republican majority U.S. Senate to begin considering his confirmation immediately.

"Evaluating and confirming a Justice to sit on this nation's highest court should not be an exercise in political brinkmanship and partisan posturing," Clinton, a former U.S. Secretary of State in President Barack Obama's administration, said in a statement.

Clinton said that the responsibility of the Senate does not depend on the "party affiliation of a sitting president"

and "it should begin that work immediately by giving Judge Garland a full and fair hearing followed by a vote."

