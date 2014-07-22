French biotech firm closes in on cancer that killed Steve Jobs
LONDON A French biotech firm is hoping to gain approval within months for a nuclear medicine targeting the type of cancer that killed Steve Jobs.
WASHINGTON The U.S. Justice Department will appeal to the full District of Columbia circuit court a ruling that threw out a key aspect of President Barack Obama's healthcare overhaul, a spokeswoman for the agency said on Tuesday.
In a statement, department spokeswoman Emily Pierce said the agency believes the ruling on subsidies is incorrect and inconsistent with Congressional intent.
(Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Jim Loney)
LONDON A French biotech firm is hoping to gain approval within months for a nuclear medicine targeting the type of cancer that killed Steve Jobs.
NEW YORK Developers of an experimental blood test for autism say it can detect the condition in more than 96 percent of cases and do so across a broad spectrum of patients, potentially allowing for earlier diagnosis, according to a study released on Thursday.
(Reuters Health) - Getting too little sleep in early childhood is linked to cognitive and behavioral problems years later, a U.S. study suggests.