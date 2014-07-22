French biotech firm closes in on cancer that killed Steve Jobs
LONDON A French biotech firm is hoping to gain approval within months for a nuclear medicine targeting the type of cancer that killed Steve Jobs.
WASHINGTON An appeals court ruling on Tuesday striking down a regulation on Obamacare subsidies has no immediate impact on people getting tax credits now to help offset the cost of their healthcare coverage under the law, the White House said.
"It's important for people all across the country to understand that this ruling does not have any practical impact on their ability to continue to receive tax credits right now," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters in a briefing.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Trott)
LONDON A French biotech firm is hoping to gain approval within months for a nuclear medicine targeting the type of cancer that killed Steve Jobs.
NEW YORK Developers of an experimental blood test for autism say it can detect the condition in more than 96 percent of cases and do so across a broad spectrum of patients, potentially allowing for earlier diagnosis, according to a study released on Thursday.
(Reuters Health) - Getting too little sleep in early childhood is linked to cognitive and behavioral problems years later, a U.S. study suggests.