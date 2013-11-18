WASHINGTON SynQor Inc's $111 million court victory against various companies that manufacture power converter systems that it sued for patent infringement is now final after the U.S. Supreme Court said on Monday it would not review the case.

The December 2010 jury verdict in the Eastern District of Texas was upheld by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in a March ruling.

Among the companies seeking high court review in the case were Emerson Electric Co subsidiaries Artesyn Technologies Inc and Astec America Inc.

The others were Bel Fuse Inc, Delta Electronics Inc subsidiary Delta Products Corp, Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd subsidiary Murata Power Solutions, and Power-One Inc, a subsidiary of ABB Ltd.

The products at issue in the case are high-efficiency power converter systems that are used to power circuits in various technical equipment, including telecommunications and computer systems.

The case is Artesyn v. SynQor, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 13-375.

(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Howard Goller and Maureen Bavdek)