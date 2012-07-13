WASHINGTON The postmortems on the winners and losers of the U.S. Supreme Court's 2011-212 term have been served up and deconstructed. But how did the attorneys do?

The Supreme Court bar is a small one, and the same faces tend to turn up term after term. Walter Dellinger of O'Melveny & Myers, Carter Phillips of Sidley Austin, Andrew Pincus of Mayer Brown and Gregory Garre of Latham & Watkins are among the usual suspects, but only some of them were among the last term's five most frequently seen advocates.

Calculating the win-loss record for those five is a bit subjective, since cases often involve more than one question. On the other hand, the healthcare series of cases was counted as a single dispute. Our method: Credit the lawyer who brought the challenge with a win if the lower court ruling was reversed, and credit the lawyer defending the lower court ruling with the win if the lower court ruling was upheld.

As it turned out, both the government and private lawyers had mixed records. The federal government's army of lawyers went 10-12 for the term. Private-sector lawyers also won about as often as they lost.

Here's how the five lawyers who appeared most often before the high court during the 2011-2012 season fared.

Paul Clement, 46, Bancroft Cases argued: 7 Term tally: 4-3 Justices' votes this term: 37 for, 25 against Biggest Win: Christopher v. SmithKline (r.reuters.com/suw39s). Clement saved pharmaceutical companies billions with a decision that representatives who visit doctors' offices aren't owed overtime pay. Biggest Loss: The Affordable Care Act cases (r.reuters.com/tuw39s). Clement represented states challenging President Barack Obama's healthcare law; he successfully argued that Congress couldn't pass the law under its Commerce Clause power, but the court ultimately upheld most of the law as a tax. In brief: Clement argued more cases before the Supreme Court than any other lawyer this term, tying for the most wins. But he has been called out for losing in landmark decisions such as healthcare and immigration.

--- Donald Verrilli, 55, United States Solicitor General Cases argued: 6 Term tally: 3-3 Justices' votes this term: 20 for, 31 against Biggest Win: The Affordable Care Act cases (r.reuters.com/tuw39s). Verrilli lost his primary argument that the Commerce Clause protects the healthcare law's individual mandate, but his backup plan worked: He convinced the court that the law was legitimate as a tax. Biggest Loss: United States v. Alvarez (r.reuters.com/vuw39s). If Congress wants to ban lying about receiving military honors, it will have to go back and start over. Verrilli failed in his defense of the current law's wording, but the court's narrow wording left the door open for another attempt. In brief: While Verrilli's record was .500, he won the term's highest-profile cases: The healthcare cases and the Arizona immigration challenge.

--- Carter Phillips, 59, Sidley Austin LLP Cases argued: 5 Term tally: 4-0-1 Justices' votes this term: 28 for, 16 against Biggest Win: Salazar v. Ramah Navajo Chapter. In a 5-4 decision, the Supreme Court ruled that the government must pay support costs to Native American tribes even when Congress places a statutory cap on those appropriations. Biggest Loss: Douglas v. Independent Living Center of Southern California wasn't really a loss, but it was the only non-victory Phillips had all term. The dispute over Medicaid cutbacks was sent back to the lower courts, where parties will retool their arguments under a new cause of action. In brief: Phillips was the only lawyer with at least two decisions to go undefeated in the term.

--- Gregory Garre, 47, Latham & Watkins LLP Cases argued: 4 Term tally: 2-2 Justices' votes this term: 12 for, 22 against Biggest Win: Maples v. Thomas. A mailroom mess-up at Sullivan & Cromwell caused death row inmate Cory Maples to miss a filing deadline, and thus his appeal. Garre persuaded the Supreme Court to give Maples another chance (r.reuters.com/zuw39s). Biggest Loss: PPL Montana v. Montana. What makes water "navigable"? All nine justices disagreed with Garre, costing the state of Montana $40 million in back lease payments in the land title dispute (r.reuters.com/byw39s). In brief: Both of Garre's losses were unanimous decisions, suggesting that Justice Antonin Scalia doesn't play favorites - Garre clerked for Scalia when he was an appeals court judge.

--- Patricia Millett, 49, Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP Cases argued: 3 Term tally: 1-3 Justices' votes this term: 9 for, 18 against Biggest Win: Filarsky v. Delia. If the government retains a private lawyer, he gets the same protections from lawsuits that other government officials have, the court ruled (r.reuters.com/cyw39s). Biggest Loss: The court ruled against Millett by letting a concerned citizen sue the government over a Native American casino built on the government's watch. The federal government shouldn't have let the casino be built, the citizen argued. In brief: Millett has argued 31 cases before the Supreme Court, more than any other woman in private practice today.

(Reporting by Drew Singer; Editing by Eileen Daspin, Howard Goller and Douglas Royalty)