MIAMI Police on the Caribbean island of Nevis said on Tuesday that a local gardener has been arrested and charged with the armed robbery of Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer during a recent vacation.

The suspect, 28-year-old Vedel K. Browne, turned himself in on Sunday to police on the neighboring island of St. Christopher, also known as St. Kitts, according to Sergeant Alonzo Carty.

"He heard police were looking for him," said Carty, head of the Criminal Investigations Department of the Nevis branch of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force..

Browne allegedly threatened Breyer, 73, his wife and several guests with a machete inside the justice's vacation home in Nevis, a small island of about 11,000 residents in the eastern Caribbean.

The robber stole about $1,000 in cash and no one was hurt in the February 9 incident, officials say.

Police say Browne worked as a local landscape gardener. If found guilty he could face a sentence of 20 years in jail.

