WASHINGTON President Barack Obama said on Tuesday he was "deeply disappointed" that the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a key portion of the Voting Rights Act and called on Congress to pass a new law to ensure equal access to voting polls for all.

"I am deeply disappointed with the Supreme Court's decision today," Obama said in a statement, saying the action "upsets decades of well-established practices that help make sure voting is fair, especially in places where voting discrimination has been historically prevalent."

