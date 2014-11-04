WASHINGTON U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday appeared to be leaning toward ruling that a former air marshal can seek whistleblower protections for disclosing sensitive information to the news media about the absence of security officers on certain flights.

During an hour-long oral argument, a majority of the nine justices sounded skeptical about the case made by President Barack Obama's administration, which is seeking to reverse an appeals court ruling favoring whistleblower Robert MacLean, who was fired for the 2003 leak.

MacLean told an MSNBC reporter the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) had decided not to assign air marshals to certain long-distance flights, a decision he disagreed with. He said the decision was made soon after the TSA told marshals of a potential plot to hijack U.S. airplanes.

The TSA places undercover armed air marshals on some commercial U.S. flights to monitor security.

The events took place in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States in which al Qaeda militants hijacked airliners and crashed them into the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon in Virginia and a Pennsylvania field.

The legal question is whether MacLean's actions may be protected by the U.S. Whistleblower Protection Act, a law that protects employees if a disclosure exposes unlawful conduct, gross mismanagement or threats to public safety.

The government said the TSA had grounds to remove MacLean from his position in 2006 because disclosure of such sensitive information was prohibited under agency regulations. During the oral argument, several justices questioned whether those regulations carried any weight.

Justice Antonin Scalia expressed doubt that language in the whistleblower statute that limits protections when disclosures are "specifically prohibited by law" could be applied to regulations as the government argues.

"The notion that this is what Congress had in mind ... I find that hard to believe," Scalia told Justice Department lawyer Ian Gershengorn.

But justices still expressed concern about the government's need to protect certain information so it does not get into the hands of militants who might want to target U.S. commercial flights.

"I am worried about a practical matter. I am worried about the decision of the court against you leading to somebody blowing up an airplane," Justice Stephen Breyer told Gershengorn.

If the court were to rule against the government, Breyer and other justices floated the prospect of the president issuing an executive order requiring specific information to be kept secret. Gershengorn said that would be an option.

The Obama administration appealed after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled in April 2013 for MacLean, saying the Aviation and Transportation Security Act did not specifically prohibit him from making the disclosure.

Even if MacLean wins at the Supreme Court, the lawsuit would not be over as the courts have not yet definitively resolved whether his actions merit protection under the whistleblower law. He would need to show he had a reasonable belief the information he disclosed was a threat to public health or safety.

A ruling is due by the end of June.

The case is Department of Homeland Security v. MacLean, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 13-894.

(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)