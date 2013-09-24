WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina The court-martial for a U.S. Army general accused of forcing a subordinate to have sex has been delayed until January, officials at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, said on Tuesday.

Brigadier General Jeffrey Sinclair, who has pleaded not guilty to charges including forcible sodomy and wrongful sexual conduct, was set to stand trial starting on Monday in a case that led to his removal from command last year in Afghanistan.

A military judge postponed the trial until January 7 after a motion by the defense, which is appealing some of the judge's pre-trial rulings.

The married general is accused of forcing a subordinate with whom he acknowledges having a three-year affair to perform oral sex against her wishes on two occasions, as well as asking other female subordinates to send him nude photos.

Sinclair could be sent to prison for life if convicted of the most serious charge, forcible sodomy.

